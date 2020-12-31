Dominating the news in Calistoga for 2020 was the pandemic, which in one way or another affected most of this year’s top stories. Including the two major wildfires that threatened the town, the year was rife with disaster, offset by a few bright spots. Here’s a look back.

COVID-19

Following state and county stay-at-home orders, on March 16, the City of Calistoga declared a local emergency due to the threat from COVID-19. Officials ordered the closure of the community pool and the Farmers’ Market and cancelled city meetings. Cal Mart instituted new restrictions and procedures for phone-in and pick-up orders.

Restaurants, bars, and wineries soon followed suit offering take-out only.

The Calistoga Joint Unified School District also announced school closures.

Late in March, the county reported its first death from the pandemic.

In June, the city projected a $4 million loss in revenue from TOT (hotel tax) as visitors stayed away.

While initially Calistoga’s case numbers as reported by the county were low, after social gatherings took place over Memorial Day weekend, and as more testing became available, the case numbers surged. Calistoga surpassed the other small Napa County cities of St. Helena and Yountville, nearly doubling their cases.

The demographics suggested the Latinx population in the county has been disproportionately affected, making up 40% of population, but 60% of cases. In Calistoga, the Latinx population is about 50%.

Free monthly testing in Calistoga started in June. As of Dec. 28, the county reported 293 cumulative cases in Calistoga.

Hennessey and Glass wildfires

The lightning-spawned Hennessey Fire that began Aug. 17. Cal Fire combined it with two other fires that began the same day in Sonoma County to create the LNU Lighting Complex, which burned an estimated 306,000 acres in four counties, according to Cal Fire. It burned an estimated 165,000 acres in Napa County alone. It was the largest fire in the county since reliable data became available in 1932 — and it isn’t even close.

Almost immediately, Cal Fire set up a base camp at the Napa County Fairgrounds, for units from all over California and other states.

The surrounding areas of Lake County, Deer Park and Angwin were among those issued mandatory evacuation orders Aug. 19, mainly due to the threat from the Aetna Fire. While the City of Calistoga was spared an evacuation order, portions of unincorporated Calistoga, such as Old Lawley Toll Road, were issued evacuation advisories.

Angwin and Deer Park residents were allowed to return Aug. 29.

By Sept. 6, the Hennessey Fire had been largely contained and the danger seemed over. Then a fire of unknown origins broke out in the mountains east of St. Helena near North Fork Crystal Springs Road on Sept. 27, and the Glass Fire was raging.

With the fire only about a quarter-mile from city limits, Calistoga was evacuated two days later. The evacuation order was lifted Oct. 5, but travel on Silverado Trail between Dunaweal and Zinfandel was still prohibited due to downed trees and power lines.

The fire destroyed much of Deer Park, and within Napa County destroyed 305 homes and 343 commercial structures.

Food banks overwhelmed

As COVID-19 and the wildfires took residents’ jobs and homes, the number of families in need of basic essentials like food grew exponentially over the year.

Both Calistoga Cares and Community Action of Napa Valley were overwhelmed by those waiting in line for free food.

Pre-COVID, Calistoga Cares was serving an average of 30-40 families each second and fourth Thursday of the month. In March, the number jumped to 150. By April it was 450, and on Oct. 14, 565 families lined up for food at the Napa County Fairgrounds.

In April, just one day after Calistoga Cares food bank supplied a record number of residents in need with food supplies, Napa-based OLE Health staged another food giveaway at the Fairgrounds, serving close to 650 families.

Generators and PSPS events

Calistoga, along with the rest of Napa Valley, experienced four of PG&E’s PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoff) events this past year, due to high winds and dry weather. The city also experienced many other unannounced and unplanned outages as the utility performed maintenance and upgraded poles and equipment throughout the town.

The utility installed new diesel-powered backup generators on lower Washington Street at the end of August, at a cost of $4 million to the company. They were put into service in early October. The town had also been operating on generators installed at the substation on Highway 29.

The new generators still only energized the town east of the Napa River, however, leaving the west side without power. Power boundaries are defined by PG&E, and the west side of town is very close to tiers 1 and 2, which are at greater fire risk.

Napa County Fairgrounds sale

After years of negotiations, the purchase of the Napa County Fairgrounds by the City of Calistoga earlier this year was all but a done deal.

And then COVID-19 hit.

In August 2019, the City of Calistoga reached an agreement with Napa County to purchase 34.3 acres of the Fairgrounds property for $7.2 million. The city was expected to hand financial arrangements for approval to the county April 13. But due to the financial fallout resulting from the pandemic, the sale was put on hold.

The county then offered to lease the fairgrounds property, including the golf course, to the city for $1 per year for the next three years. The offer included several provisions the city wasn’t prepared to accept, however. Estimated losses at the fairgrounds for accepting the lease ranged from $156,000 to $454,000. The lease agreement also included vague plans for a joint master plan.

Talks continued through August, and further negotiations are on pause until the coming spring, said Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning on Dec. 24.

Community events cancelled

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, community events were cancelled or re-organized as drive-thru events throughout the year. Those included Summer Outdoor Concerts in the Park, Calistoga Elementary and Junior-Senior High School graduation ceremonies, the Fourth of July parade, Harvest Table, the Halloween Parade, the Lighted Tractor Parade, and the annual Christmas Dinner. And then there were the popular fundraisers; the Soroptimist Crab Feed, the Native Sons of the Golden West, and the Fireman’s Association Bingo fundraisers.

Still, the town rallied to provide some sense of continuation. Through major efforts, school officials organized drive-thru graduation ceremonies. Seniors received their diplomas, arriving at the Napa County Fairgrounds in vehicles decorated with balloons and Wildcat colors.

As a substitute for the Halloween Parade, the city coordinated drive-thru trick-or-treat locations as decorated vehicles stopped at various locations around town for treats handed out by the likes of Police Chief Mitch Celaya dressed as a crime-fighting Batman.

At Christmas time, organizers of the city’s free Christmas dinner likewise coordinated a drive-thru pickup.

A valiant attempt was made by the Chamber of Commerce to have lighted tractors stationed around town for viewing, but due to further COVID-19 restrictions, that event was cancelled as well.

Brannan Community Center

2020 saw the vision of a group of civic leaders come together to transform the neglected Green Presbyterian Church into plans for the Brannan Community Center.

Formerly a hub of arts and cultural activity for the community, the building fell into disrepair and was red-tagged a few years ago.

The Center will be a place to meet for community organizations like the Boy Scouts, after-school groups, and even Zumba classes along with ESL classes and AA meetings. There will also be conference space, and space for the current Presbyterian community to worship.

It will also provide a venue for musical and theatrical performances, and private events like weddings.

The Green Church sanctuary was erected in 1871.

Calistoga Depot

Starting in May, the town stood divided over a proposed plan to paint the historic Calistoga Depot.

Initially, the planning commission rejected the project brought before them by Depot owner Pat Merchant. She wanted to paint the iconic colonial yellow building white, matching the nearby Indian Springs Resort, which the Merchant family also owns.

Sentiment in town was divided among those for and against changing the color of the prominent downtown building. The Sharpsteen Museum vocally supported maintaining the historic colors. Others embraced the project, saying the town needed sprucing up.

Merchant appealed the decision to the city council, and in July the city granted permission to paint the building white.

Also in Depot news, in November, a rare and historic railcar was carefully maneuvered out of the building by a crew of train preservationists and taken to Sacramento for rehabilitation and display. The coach was built in 1869, and was home to Wine Stop for more than three decades.

John Merchant passes

Creative visionary and developer John Merchant passed away Jan. 14. Perhaps best known for the development of Indian Springs Resort & Spa, he also owned and rehabilitated the historic Calistoga Depot just down the block on Lincoln Avenue. He was a creative visionary whose influence on downtown Calistoga will long be remembered.

“He certainly made an indelible impression on the community. Calistoga is a better place today,” said Mayor Canning.

Merchant passed away of health complications as he was returning from a family trip to Australia. He is survived by his wife, Pat, daughter, Erin, and sons Danny and Ryan.

His influence in Calistoga began in the 1980s when he and Pat took over the former Sam Brannan property, which the family renovated into a world-class resort called Indian Springs. They also bought the old Jehovah’s Witnesses church on the corner of Cedar and Spring streets and converted it into a residence. The family also owns several other properties around town.

One of Merchant’s latest projects is the Veranda Hotel, between Indian Springs and the Depot on Lincoln Avenue, where the former gliderport used to be.

He also had other real estate investments, “But really, Indian Springs was his baby, his passion. He lived and breathed that place,” said son Danny Merchant.

