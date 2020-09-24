Calistoga's Veranda Hotel at Indian Springs approved to move forward

The project also calls for 800 feet of bike paths, public restrooms, and once the Vine Trail is completed Upvalley, the Veranda property will be the landing place and gateway to Calistoga.

The project will also infuse the city with millions of dollars in sewer and water improvements, and half an acre will be donated toward affordable housing, Merchant said.

An emergency vehicle access and evacuation road will also extend behind the property, between Fair Way Extension and Magnolia Drive to the nearby mobile home parks, which can also be used in case of evacuation.

Seven existing, single-story structures on the property will be demolished prior to construction, including the town’s only laundromat. The city received more comments about the laundromat than any other aspect of the project, said Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes.

The Merchants plans include building a new laundromat at a yet-to-be determined location. As a provision in approving the plans, the commission asked that the new laundromat be open and operational before the old one is demolished.