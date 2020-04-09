Calistoga's WCAL joins 'Free Meal Friday' to provide free pet food to dog, cat owners

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Starting this week, Wine Country Animal Lovers (WCAL) is joining efforts with Free Meal Friday by providing bagged dog and cat food to be given to people who have pets when they receive their meals.

Free Meal Friday was started two weeks ago by Napa Valley Heritage Catering owner Josh Mitchell, to provide meals to families out of work due to COVID-19. Meals are offered for drive thru pick-up Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 at Riverlea Shopping Center, 2450 Foothill Blvd. Last week, Mitchell and Theorem Vineyards teamed to provided 700 meals.

Additionally, WCAL will be dropping off boxes of bagged pet food at the Napa fairgrounds for the Calistoga food pantry’s twice-monthly food and meal support.