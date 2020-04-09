You are the owner of this article.
Calistoga's WCAL joins 'Free Meal Friday' to provide free pet food to dog, cat owners
Calistoga's WCAL joins 'Free Meal Friday' to provide free pet food to dog, cat owners

Starting this week, Wine Country Animal Lovers (WCAL) is joining efforts with Free Meal Friday by providing bagged dog and cat food to be given to people who have pets when they receive their meals.

Free Meal Friday was started two weeks ago by Napa Valley Heritage Catering owner Josh Mitchell, to provide meals to families out of work due to COVID-19. Meals are offered for drive thru pick-up Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 at Riverlea Shopping Center, 2450 Foothill Blvd. Last week, Mitchell and Theorem Vineyards teamed to provided 700 meals.

Additionally, WCAL will be dropping off boxes of bagged pet food at the Napa fairgrounds for the Calistoga food pantry’s twice-monthly food and meal support.

“It is always a concern when pet owners are struggling financially such is happening now. They may feel forced to abandon their pets, minimally feed them or worse, feed pets their own food resulting in the owners not eating adequately. This is especially common with senior pet owners,” said WCAL Board President Pam Ingalls.

WCAL wants to help any families with pets in need including urgent vet care, food or essential pet needs. They can be reached at (707) 800-5058.

Cynthia Sweeney

