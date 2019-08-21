Students at Calistoga Elementary School and Calistoga Junior-Senior High School started the academic year off with new lockers, backpacks, haircuts and fresh attitudes on Wednesday morning.
Crossing guard Daniel Sund also resumed his duties this year, greeting elementary students and their parents and guardians with "Have a great day." He makes sure everyone gets safely across the busy intersection of Berry and Washington streets each morning and afternoon.
Calistoga Police Officer Kristie Romo, filling in for Officer Samantha Arlen, was monitoring traffic in front of the school. Everything was flowing smoothly and without incident, she said.
Elementary School Vice-Principal George Valenzuela said there are about 495 students enrolled this year, a little more than last year. The school also has a few new teachers, and a new school psychologist.
At Calistoga Junior-Senior High School, several new teachers are being welcomed this academic year including Spanish teacher Hayley Huff; math and common core teacher Steven Morgan; and HS Acad teacher Sarah Thompson. Melissa Davis has also joined the staff at sister school Palisades High School.
This school year, the Junior-Senior High School also has extended hours on Monday, with first period beginning at 8 a.m. and seventh period ending at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays periods run from 8:20 a.m. to 2:25 p.m., and Wednesday and Fridays go from 8:20 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tenth grader Joe Valencia said he was "looking forward to new classes and a new life."