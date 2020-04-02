Caltrans plans to work in St. Helena's Highway 29 elm tunnel April 6-10

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Caltrans will prune 16 trees and remove two dead trees from the Highway 29 elm tunnel starting Monday, April 6.

Work activities will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is expected to be complete by Friday, April 10.

The purpose of pruning is to remove any dead branches, as well as to promote good structure of the trees. The removal of the two dead trees will be followed by the replanting of two disease-resistant elms.

For worker and public safety, crews will need to close temporarily one southbound lane on Highway 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 6 to April 7. Crews will than switch to the northbound lane of Highway 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 8 to April 10.

Crews will have one-way traffic control in place during maintenance hours on Highway 29. Please be aware of all construction signage.

This work is part of an ongoing effort between Caltrans, Beringer Vineyards, and the City of St. Helena to preserve the health of the mature trees, minimize risk to vehicular/pedestrian traffic, and continue the current succession plan to ensure the longevity of the elm tunnel.

For more information, call Caltrans Maintenance Manager Billy Clemons at 942-6010.