The City of Calistoga has announced the hiring of Irene Camacho-Werby as the City Clerk.
Camacho-Werby is a Certified Municipal Clerk and a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, and City Clerks Association of California.
In addition to her formal education, Camacho-Werby has earned graduate certificates in Local Government Leadership, Continuing Education for Public Officials and Technical Training for Clerks. She has more than 13 years of municipal government experience, including six years as the Deputy Town Clerk for the Town of Windsor.
Camacho-Werby has expertise in municipal elections, records management, local government statutes and best practices. Her accomplishments include digital modernization efforts, improved government transparency, community outreach, streamlined agenda preparation and more. Her positive attitude and passion for public service has earned her multiple awards from her peers and elected officials.
She enjoys spending her free time reading, attending her children’s sports games and taking last-minute trips to Disneyland.
Camacho-Werby will begin work in Calistoga on Feb. 4. She replaces Kathy Flamson, who retired Dec. 31.