Cameo Cinema drive-in premieres Thursday in St. Helena

The Cameo Cinema is resuming live programming with a series of drive-in movies premiering Thursday, June 25.

At 8:45 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, family-friendly movies will be shown on a 30-foot-by-20-foot inflatable screen in the parking lot behind Gott’s, next to the car wash. For now, admittance is limited to 42 cars per screening.

Once school resumes, drive-in screenings will be reduced to two days a week. Weather permitting, they could continue as late as November.

Proprietor Cathy Buck said the Cameo will reopen on July 11, after closing March 17 due to COVID-19. To ensure social distancing, July screenings in the theater will be limited to roughly 40-45 seats, which is 30% of the theater’s full capacity. Based on guidance from the National Organization of Theaters, Buck plans to expand to 40% of capacity in August and 50% by September and October.

Tickets for Thursday’s and Saturday’s “Jurassic Park” drive-ins are already sold out, but tickets are still available for “Sonic the Hedgehog” (June 26-28), “Wonder Woman” (July 2-4), “Jaws” (July 3-5), “Palm Springs” (July 9-11), “Jumanji: The Next Level” (July 10-12), “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (July 23-25) and “Moonrise Kingdom” (July 24-26).