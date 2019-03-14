Individual event tickets are now available for the third annual CLIF CampoVelo Napa Valley bicycle race event taking place April 27 at the Calistoga Speedway race car track.
A full-on bicycle party will take place Saturday night at the Speedway, and tickets are $35, and $15 for those 20 and younger, and can be purchased at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4099348
Those already registered for the weekend can sign up for a relay team at http://www.campovelo.com/speedway/.
CampoVelo Napa Valley, hosted by Chef Chris Cosentino and produced by Ride Napa Valley, is an annual three-day weekend blending culinary, cycling, and wellness worlds. Cosentino, along with 20 other chefs, pro-cyclists, winemakers, and others lead the weekend in a myriad of activities designed to support local and national non-profit organizations including the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition and Chefs Cycle for No Kid Hungry.
Inspired by the cult-classic, coming-of-age film "Breaking Away" and Indiana University's Little 500 race, "Saturday Night at the Speedway" made its debut in 2018 with entertaining events, featuring food trucks, live music, beer and wine.
The main event of the evening is a bicycle relay race around the half-mile track, where teams of four send racers around the track, one at a time, in hopes of becoming the fastest team to get all four riders across the finish line.
Instead of a baton to pass in the transition zone, riders will pass single-speed bikes. No bikes are necessary, as CampoVelo has provided single-speed bikes by Detroit Bike company.
NBC Sports Tour de France Announcer, Former 7-Eleven Pro Cyclist, and all-round fan favorite Bob Roll returns as the course announcer for the night, providing his special kind of color commentary for the races.
For more information and the full weekend itinerary, visit www.campovelo.com.