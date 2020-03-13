Canceled: Our Lady of Perpetual Help St. Patrick's Day dinner

A St. Patrick’s Day dinner scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 901 Washington St., Calistoga, has been canceled due to concerns over the conoravirus (COVID-19).

