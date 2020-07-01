CANCELLED: ATAC meeting to discuss pedestrian bridge from S. Oak St. to Logvy Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Active Transportation Advisory Committee scheduled for 3 p.m. today at the Calistoga Community Center has been cancelled.

All items scheduled for this meeting will be heard at the next scheduled meeting.

Up for discussion was the City of Calistoga's plans to build a pedestrian bridge spanning the Napa River in the residential neighborhood west of Berry Street, near Logvy Park.

Two sites were considered for the project, South Oak Street and Gold Street. Criteria used to compare the two bridge sites were property constraints, environmental constraints, neighborhood compatibility, use and utilization, off-site infrastructure, constructability, project cost, and potential for grant funding, according to a staff report.

Based on the analysis, the city determined that the proposed bridge site connecting South Oak Street to Logvy Park best satisfies the criteria. This bridge would require less infrastructure to be built, would be less disruptive to the neighborhood, and would be easier to construct, the report said.

Both of these proposed bridges would increase connectivity, improve pedestrian safety, and promote alternate forms of transportation including walking and biking.

At the next meeting, the Advisory Committee will also consider a request to recommend an amendment to the Calistoga Active Transportation Plan to remove the planned “Lava Vine Trail” behind the Calistoga Motor Lodge.