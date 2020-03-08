Cancelled: Sharpsteen Museum presents 'After the Fire' restoring Paradise town museum

Sharpsteen Museum's 'After the Fire' event scheduled to take place Thursday, March 12, has been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Gold Nugget History Museum in the town of Paradise was lost in the 2018 wildfires. The formidable volunteers and directors were scheduled to share their experiences of loss, and the strength it takes to stand up against a raging fire, at the event.

Golden Nugget Museum organizers expressed concerns over the coronavirus, and the event has been postponed to a later time in April or May, as yet to be determined.

For more, visit their website at goldnuggetmuseum.com.

