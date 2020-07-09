Candidate filing period begins Monday for Calistoga Mayor, City Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The filing period to run for Calistoga City Council and Mayor begins Monday, July 13, at 8 a.m., and closes at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7. If an incumbent does not file for re-election, the filing period for that seat will be extended to Aug. 12.

On the council, the seats held by Irais Lopez-Ortega and Vice-Mayor Michael Dunsford will be open, for a term of four years, and the seat for mayor is a two-year term.

All interested candidates must be at least 18 years of age and registered voters of the City of Calistoga at the time the nomination papers are issued. If no one, or only one person, is nominated for an elective office, appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by the Elections Code.

City offices are currently closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions; therefore, Candidate Manuals and Nomination Papers can be obtained by appointment only. To schedule an appointment please contact Kendall Rose Granucci, City Clerk/Election Official at 942-2807 or kgranucci@ci. calistoga.ca.us.