Candlelight vigil draws supporters of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg to downtown Napa

The gathering was one of numerous tributes nationwide to take place Saturday honoring Ginsburg, who in 1993 became the second woman appointed to the nation’s highest court. Holding a variety of candles – some of them jar candles overlaid with the judge’s portrait – participants gathered near the steps of the historic Napa County Courthouse holding black “RBG” balloons and placards with messages like “Truth to Power” and “Notorious RBG”—the nickname coined by many of Ginsburg’s admirers.