CanDo’s Give!Guide returns for 2020, with some changes

Napa Valley CanDo is bringing back its annual Give!Guide for 2020, but is making changes to the process in the face of the pandemic, economic downturn and social protests.
“Many Napa County nonprofits have been stretched in terms of mission expansion or contraction, staff changes, and financial challenges. The pandemic has led to greater demands for local services and fewer opportunities for fundraising,” said Nancy Fireman, a CanDo volunteer.
“This has prompted CanDo to make substantial changes to our Give!Guide 2020 process. Things are hard enough. Our goal is to make things easier for nonprofit participants.”
Among other changes, Napa Valley CanDo’s Give!Guide 2020 will be available online only. There will not be a printed catalog. In addition, the campaign will run for one month, Dec. 1-31, rather than the traditional two-month period.
“We know that many of our donors may be disappointed,” said Hilary Zunin, CanDo co-founder. “They’ve come to count on the campaign to support year-end giving to the tune of over $2.3 million in the Give!Guide’s seven editions.”
“But together, these changes allow us to move the entire process further into the calendar year. Rather than burdening nonprofits with an application process earlier this spring at the height of the pandemic, a mid-summer start allows many organizations, still working under demanding conditions, to at least get their footing” Zunin added. “And with an online format only, we hope to include more participants.”
On Thursday, Aug. 6, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, a virtual orientation will be held for Napa County nonprofits considering applying for this year’s Give!Guide. Orientation is mandatory for three groups:
1) NPOs that have never appeared in the Give!Guide;
2) NPOs that appeared in the past, but did not participate in 2019;
3) NPOs that participated in 2019 but have new staff/volunteers designated to coordinate the project.
Representatives from these nonprofits must attend if they intend to apply for 2020. The orientation is optional for representatives from 2019 Give!Guide nonprofits, all of whom have been invited to return without the need for re-application, another accommodation to lighten the burden in nonprofits.
RSVPs are required via CanDoGiveGuide.org.
“Now, more than ever,” Zunin said, “Napa Valley CanDo remains steadfast in its commitment to raising funds and awareness for local nonprofits as it inspires an ever-larger community of givers.”
