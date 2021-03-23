Caregiver Spring-tacular resource fair set for March 26 in Calistoga

Napa County IHSS, Collabria Care, Rianda House and UpValley Family Centers are co-hosting a drive-through Caregiver Spring-tacular resource fair at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at the Calistoga Community Pool parking lot, 1745 Washington St. in Calistoga.

There will be drive-by stations distributing caregiver resources, prizes and personal protective equipment. Sign up for caregiver training and a chance to win a grand prize.

To register, go to springtacular.eventbrite.com, call 259-8359 or email IHSSPublicAuthority@countyofnapa.org.

Rianda House is also sponsoring a Caregiver 101 seminar via Zoom at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. Tara Blakely of Napa County’s Comprehensive Services for Older Adults will review the Elder and Dependent Adult Protection law, explain caregiver registration and the process for verifying registered caregivers.

To register, contact Elizabeth Cobb-Bruno at 963-8555 ext. 103 or elizabeth@riandahouse.org.

