 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caregiver Spring-tacular resource fair set for March 26 in Calistoga

Caregiver Spring-tacular resource fair set for March 26 in Calistoga

{{featured_button_text}}
Rianda House

Rianda House is located at 1475 Main St. in St. Helena. Call 707-963-8555 or visit the website for the monthly activities calendar: RiandaHouse.org

 David Stoneberg, Star

Napa County IHSS, Collabria Care, Rianda House and UpValley Family Centers are co-hosting a drive-through Caregiver Spring-tacular resource fair at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at the Calistoga Community Pool parking lot, 1745 Washington St. in Calistoga.

There will be drive-by stations distributing caregiver resources, prizes and personal protective equipment. Sign up for caregiver training and a chance to win a grand prize.

To register, go to springtacular.eventbrite.com, call 259-8359 or email IHSSPublicAuthority@countyofnapa.org.

Rianda House is also sponsoring a Caregiver 101 seminar via Zoom at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. Tara Blakely of Napa County’s Comprehensive Services for Older Adults will review the Elder and Dependent Adult Protection law, explain caregiver registration and the process for verifying registered caregivers.

To register, contact Elizabeth Cobb-Bruno at 963-8555 ext. 103 or elizabeth@riandahouse.org.

WATCH NOW: NAPA COUNTY’S DR. KAREN RELUCIO NAMED WOMAN OF THE YEAR

CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY’S TOP NEWS STORIES

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News