Caring for Napa pets during a time of coronavirus

“We’re handing people paperwork on clipboards with tongs, with our gloves on. Inside the shelter, we’re also practicing social distancing. We’re doing the best we can to make sure all of our staff members are safe,” said Gamez.

The shelter is currently accepting stray dogs, kittens, and any animals that are injured or in extremely poor health, but is not accepting adult, healthy stray cats.

Gamez said the shelter enacted the new rule about not accepting healthy, adult stray cats because many cats that appear to be strays actually have a home.

“They’re not lost. They’re usually roaming within a short radius of their home. Cats have a better chance of getting back home if people leave them in place,” said Gamez.

She also said the shelter also wants to ensure it has enough room for incoming sick and injured animals.

The animal shelter is accepting financial donations, but is not accepting in-kind donations of food or supplies unless it puts a specific call out for certain items on its webpage and social media.