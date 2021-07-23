Carpy ’21 Men’s Softball All Star Game raises funds for UpValley kids

This year’s Carpy ’21 Men’s Softball All Star Game and Home Run Derby doubled as a fundraiser for the UpValley Boys and Girls Clubs.
Danny Brink of the St. Helena Recreation Department organized the entertainment while David Abreu provided the food, prepared by Brad Grimes of Abreu Vineyards.
Held on July 7 at Carpy Field in St. Helena, money was raised based on cash donations toward dinner which Abreu then matched, raising a total of $11,000.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26
Grimes' smoked ribs, cornbread and salad made quite an impression on the crowd of players and fans.
Several of the kids from the St. Helena Clubhouse as well as Executive Director, Trent Yaconelli, presented Danny Brink, Brad Grimes, and David Abreu handmade thank you cards in appreciation for making this all possible. A big thank you also goes out to Bergman Family Vineyards, Abreu Vineyards, and Gastelum Custom Masonry for their generous donations.
Due to the continued support of our community, the Boys & Girls Clubs are able to carry on with their mission; to provide all young people a safe, positive and unique place to develop their natural talents, and to inspire them to achieve their full potential. The summer program is at full capacity for Covid regulations, offering weekly specialty camps for every Club member at no additional cost. These camps will include Cooking, STEM, Art, and more.
To find out more or to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga visit https://bgcshc.org/ or contact Kelly Barrett Coudert at kelly@bgcshc.org.