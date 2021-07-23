Carpy ’21 Men’s Softball All Star Game raises funds for UpValley kids

This year’s Carpy ’21 Men’s Softball All Star Game and Home Run Derby doubled as a fundraiser for the UpValley Boys and Girls Clubs.

Danny Brink of the St. Helena Recreation Department organized the entertainment while David Abreu provided the food, prepared by Brad Grimes of Abreu Vineyards.

Held on July 7 at Carpy Field in St. Helena, money was raised based on cash donations toward dinner which Abreu then matched, raising a total of $11,000.

Grimes' smoked ribs, cornbread and salad made quite an impression on the crowd of players and fans.

Several of the kids from the St. Helena Clubhouse as well as Executive Director, Trent Yaconelli, presented Danny Brink, Brad Grimes, and David Abreu handmade thank you cards in appreciation for making this all possible. A big thank you also goes out to Bergman Family Vineyards, Abreu Vineyards, and Gastelum Custom Masonry for their generous donations.