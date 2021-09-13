Castello di Amorosa offers employees $1,000 vaccination bonuses

Dario Sattui, the founder and owner of Castello di Amorosa winery in Calistoga, is offering a $1,000 bonus to employees who get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I felt this was a gesture we could make to encourage the safety of our employees, guests and the entire community,” he said in a statement. “I have decided to give a vaccination bonus to all employees who get vaccinated. We appreciate everyone’s hard work and patience with the ever-changing COVID-19 guidelines and want to express that gratitude in this way.”

Employees of the Castle who are fully vaccinated will be eligible for the bonus, which will be distributed in November. The bonus amount varies depending on how many hours the employee has worked this summer and fall and will range from $1,000 to $200.

Sattui has also recently donated more than $1 million to create a new Preschool in Calistoga and also supports many other local causes.