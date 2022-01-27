 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Castello di Amorosa signs conservation easement in Anderson Valley

From Italy to Calistoga

Castello di Amorosa south of Calistoga is styled after 12th- and 13th-century Tuscan castles and took 14 years to build.

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

Dario Sattui, owner of Castello di Amorosa, announced this week that he recently signed a conservation easement with the Anderson Valley Land Trust for the 77.5-acre Dennison Ranch.

Other than the existing home on the property, this land will be protected and preserved by the Trust, and the other three, legal homesites on the property will never be built upon.

“My vision is that this land will remain forever in agriculture” said Sattui.

The Dennison Ranch Vineyard is just north of Boonville in the Anderson Valley. Sattui purchased this property in April 2017, and it will eventually contain 47 acres of vineyard. The following varieties are being planted: Pinot Grigio, Pinot Bianco, Moscato, Vermentino and Gewurztraminer. The first crop will be in 2022.

Castello di Amorosa owns and farms 130 acres in Napa, Sonoma and Anderson Valley. In 2003, Sattui also bought a vineyard near Booneville and planted it to Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio and Gewurztraminer. After evaluating the quality of the wine produced in this Anderson Valley vineyard, Sattui later bought the famous Morning Dew Pinot Noir vineyard in 2015.

V. Sattui Winery and Castello di Amorosa have put nearly 700 acres into Land Trusts to support wildlife and never to be built upon.

Corison Winery's Kronos Vineyard, one of the last remaining old vineyards in the Napa Valley, turned 50 this year.

