Catholic Charities offers emergency prep and free produce to locals

This has already happened to Chavez once. In 2017, she was evacuated during the Tubbs Fire. At that time, the family evacuated to a hotel in American Canyon. They were gone for eight days.

Chavez would definitely recommend the class.

“The class is very important,” she said. It’s easy, it’s free. And during this quarantine, “this is one thing that we can be doing at home.”

And during these trying times a little help like the $10 egift card can’t hurt, she said.

Elizabeth Escalona said she also found the Listos class helpful.

“When the 2017 fires happened, no one knew what to do,” or what to gather, said Escalona. “It was something we’d never experienced.”

Now age 20, when in high school she remembers earthquake drills, but no specific training for fires and other natural disasters.

One thing Escalona said she learned was about making a family plan in advance.

“For example, if my family got separated for any reason and our phones weren’t working we could make a plan and talk to family (not in the disaster area) and let them know where each of us is.”

