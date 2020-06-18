Catholic Charities offers emergency prep and free produce to locals

If you had 15 minutes to evacuate from your house in an emergency would you know what to grab and where to find it? Or would you snatch up random items, leaving vital documents behind – perhaps forever?
Rosa Maria Hammar of Catholic Charities wants to help.
Hammar recently helped launch a new emergency preparedness program in Napa County.
Called Listos, which translates to “Ready” in English, the Spanish language program is a basic disaster readiness public education guide with a grass-roots approach that specifically targets Spanish-speaking populations.
The statewide effort is funded by a $50 million grant from the Governor’s office.
In Napa County, the goal is “to reach our most vulnerable communities,” which are “exponentially at a higher risk” during such disasters, said Hammar.
The free training usually takes place at churches, community events or one-on-one, she said.
“But when the coronavirus hit, we transferred these to Zoom, which has been helpful,” said Hammar.
Today, the program has been converted into disaster readiness training modules – 15-minute, 1-hour or 8-hour options.
“We’ve accomplished a lot so far,” said Hammar. To date, more than 9,444 community members have participated in one of the three modules in Napa County. Her goal is to train a total of 40,000 people locally.
The goal is to reach more than 1 million Californians. “It’s a pretty exciting movement,” said Hammar.
As an incentive, anyone who participates in the training receives a $10 egift card, said Hammar. Each person who is trained will also receive a disaster ready guide (in seven languages) and a “go-bag” – a bag to store essential documents or other items in case of emergency.
She likes that she’s encouraging resiliency with those who take the class, instead of a “fend for yourself” attitude, said Hammar.
“I want to make sure people know where to start and what to do with this info and they have some basic tools to get started.”
Blanca Chavez and daughter Elizabeth Escalona, both of Calistoga, took the 1-hour Zoom class in June.
“It was a great initiative to prepare for the next disaster, said Chavez, via an interpreter.
“It was really helpful,” said Chavez. When evacuating during recent wildfires, Chavez said she’d race around the house grabbing “whatever we found on the way out,” rather than items she really needed such as documents, insurance cards, a radio, a flashlight, water. It’s hard to think in such a stressful situation, said Chavez.
Chavez said she plans to stock her go-bag in advance and keep it under her bed, “so if something was to happen I’d grab that bag and take off.”
This has already happened to Chavez once. In 2017, she was evacuated during the Tubbs Fire. At that time, the family evacuated to a hotel in American Canyon. They were gone for eight days.
Chavez would definitely recommend the class.
“The class is very important,” she said. It’s easy, it’s free. And during this quarantine, “this is one thing that we can be doing at home.”
And during these trying times a little help like the $10 egift card can’t hurt, she said.
Elizabeth Escalona said she also found the Listos class helpful.
“When the 2017 fires happened, no one knew what to do,” or what to gather, said Escalona. “It was something we’d never experienced.”
Now age 20, when in high school she remembers earthquake drills, but no specific training for fires and other natural disasters.
One thing Escalona said she learned was about making a family plan in advance.
“For example, if my family got separated for any reason and our phones weren’t working we could make a plan and talk to family (not in the disaster area) and let them know where each of us is.”
Feeding those in need
Listos isn’t the only program Catholic Charities is involved with in Napa County. The nonprofit is also hosting a new food distribution program in conjunction with the Marin-Sonoma Produce Company in both Calistoga and American Canyon.
At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley American Canyon Clubhouse, on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 5:30, a 20 lb. box of fresh produce is available to each family that comes to pick up meals for their children.
In Calistoga, volunteers give out produce boxes at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church every Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m.
“Access to healthy food is not always easy and affordable for everyone,” especially in rural areas, noted Hammar.
“We want to bring these resources to the most vulnerable. We not only provide food, but resources,” such as information about other food programs, insurance, immigration, health care and financial skills.
After working with The Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) and other agencies, Catholic Charities identified American Canyon and Calistoga as two areas that had a need for such services.
The produce box distribution started about one month ago in American Canyon. As of the beginning of June, Calistoga was added to the program.
On June 2, Catholic Charities gave out 450 produce boxes in total between the two towns.
Volunteers also personally present information about Listos campaign and additional COVID-19 education.
