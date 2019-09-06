A public “Celebration of Boots’ Life,” remembering Boots Brounstein, the co-founder of Calistoga’s Diamond Creek Vineyards will be at 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Copia, 500 First St. in Napa. Brounstein passed away at age 92 on July 31, 2019.
She and her late husband, Al, married and bought the property that would become Diamond Creek Vineyards in 1967. The business was established a year later. Brounstein was born Feb. 25, 1927 in Oakland and was raised in Los Angeles, where she met Al on a blind date in the mid-1960s. Al Brounstein died in 2006.
Brounstein is survived by her sons Phil and Chuck Ross, their wives Susan Kopperman Ross and Susan Black Ross, her sisters Renee and Janice, and seven grandchildren.