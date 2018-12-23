Porter Creek Road was closed most of the day on Friday, Dec. 21, with the roadway blocked at Calistoga Road and Petrified Forest Road, according to California Highway Patrol dispatchers.
At about 9:40 a.m. a cement truck collided with a power pole and a fence that left power lines down "all over the roadway," according to CHP reports.
As of 6 p.m., Porter Creek Road remained closed in both directions at Calistoga Road and Petrified Forest Road. There was no one-way traffic control in effect, as all traffic was diverted to Calistoga Road.
PG&E was on scene to repair the damage and install a new power pole, according to CHP, and the road was open by about 8:30 p.m.