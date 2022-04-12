Check out chromebooks, conga drums and more at Napa County libraries

If you haven’t been to the library lately, then you haven’t been to the library.

Yes, there are books and videos, magazines and newspapers, tax documents and a copy machine. But what if you’re going birding and need to borrow a pair of binoculars, or have a small sewing project but don’t want to invest in buying a sewing machine? Recently, the Library of Things has been added with just such items, available to all Napa County Library cardholders.

“A lot of people don’t realize how much the library does, how much it offers the community, and what a great resource it is,” said Stephanie Rothberg-Allan, Calistoga’s representative on the county’s Library Commission.

Those with a library card can check out a microscope, a telescope, movie projector, a guitars, a conga drum, a synthesizer, coloring books and board games. There are even virtual reality goggles. If a particular item in the Library of Things is not at your library, it can be ordered from any other branch and usually arrives in a day or so.

There are also free seeds. The goal is to grow the plants and return some seeds the next year. Coming soon, look for a cooking collection with a variety of baking pans.

“This is a new trend in libraries right now. If you’re interested in something but you don’t want to commit to buying it, you can try it out,” said Nicole Shields, branch supervisor for libraries in Calistoga, Yountville, and American Canyon.

Working from home and lost your power? Visit the library and check out a hot spot.

“These were game-changers during PG&E’s PSPS events (Public Safety Power Shutoff),” Rothberg-Allan said.

The library system in total has about 100 hot spots for people to check out, and more are on the way.

Napa County Libraries recently received about $300,000 in federal funds for two projects, one for additional hot spots, and another for more chromebooks, said Anthony Halstead, Napa County assistant director of library services and community outreach. Calistoga will get about 50 more, as the city is prone to more PSPS events than other communities.

“We want to support the families there,” Halstead said.

Calistoga's branch is also supported by bilingual Library Associates Jacqueline Flores and Juan Cabrera-Salinas. They have been at the library for about four years. Since nearly half of the city’s population is Spanish speaking, “it’s an enormous asset,” Shields said.

“That population really relies on them for their needs, whether it’s figuring out something on their phone or printing a document. They know Jacqui and Juan, and they come in all the time. They have really become part of the community.”

During the wildfires, when the library was closed, Flores and Cabrera-Salinas also helped the county with phone calls from Spanish speakers, especially with regard to debris removal. And during the pandemic, they helped with the county’s COVID hotline providing information and setting up vaccination appointments for Spanish-speakers.

Now that the libraries are back in full swing, programming is also coming back with guitar lessons, craft time for children, tech time, and more.

All this may sound great, but what if you haven’t returned the books you checked out during the pandemic and are too embarrassed to turn them in?

Not to worry, all late fees have been waived. Once you return the book, the fine will be removed from your account.

What’s more, the library also offers free passes to more than 200 state parks, and a limited number of museum passes are also available.

Sign up for Kanopy online streaming and choose from more than 30,000 movies and documentaries to view. At pressreader.com, you can read papers and magazines from all over the world, and it’s free when you sign up with your library card.

And, if you have any ideas for something you’d like to see at the library that it doesn’t already offer, pay a visit and talk with the librarians.

“We want input on what people want to happen here, especially with programming,” Flores said.

Everything offered is free. And you can check out up to 50 items from the library at a time.

“If you have room in your car,” Rothberg-Allan said.

