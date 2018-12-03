After 32 years, it’s time to pass the pizza paddle.
Checkers owner Ron Goldin has announced that he is selling the popular Calistoga eatery after 32 years of serving generations of Calistogans.
The news comes just months after Goldin closed Brannan’s Grill, just a couple doors down, in July. Although Goldin initially intended to continue operating Checkers, an unsolicited offer came along and he decided that it was time.
“Mark and I will always be a part of this amazing community and we both look forward to the next chapter in our lives” Goldin said in a statment. “I’m hoping that all of the friends and loyal patrons that I’ve come to know over the years will join me one last time this week to say goodbye to my staff and raise a glass with me.”
In addition to Checkers, Goldin and partner Mark Young owned and operated four restaurants downtown on Lincoln Avenue. The Flatiron Grill, Barolo and Brannan’s were known for their stylish interiors and affordable, approachable menus, Goldin said.
The new owners, Elizabeth Montana and Kenny Luciero, plan to continue with pizza and other Italian dishes and will be in Checkers this coming Friday evening to greet the locals and establish themselves as the new pizza paddle bearers.
“Come in and say hello. Saturday will be our last night of operation and 50 percent of all sales will go to the staff for Holiday Bonuses,” Goldin said.
Goldin originally came to Calistoga to visit and vacation at the property of Diamond Creek vineyards and fell in love with the town. After asking his hosts at Diamond Creek what he could do here, they recommended a pizza place and the rest, as they say, is history.
Check back as this story develops further.