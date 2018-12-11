After an announcement last week that Checkers restaurant in Calistoga was being sold, owner Ron Goldin stated Tuesday that the deal to purchase the restaurant has fallen through.
"We will continue to remain open serving the same great food with the same great staff. Thank you to all the locals who came in to say goodbye! Our community is truly amazing and I am honored to be a Calistogan," he said in a statement.
The new owners of Checkers were purported to be Elizabeth Montana and Kenny Luciero.
The news comes just months after Goldin closed Brannan’s Grill, just a couple doors down, in July.
In addition to Checkers, Goldin and partner Mark Young have owned and operated four restaurants downtown on Lincoln Avenue. The Flatiron Grill, Barolo and Brannan’s were known for their stylish interiors and affordable, approachable menus, Goldin said.