Are you ready for some fun, Calistoga?
Cheer Bar Refreshments & Mercantile is scheduled to open downtown in March.
The new soda fountain/arcade downtown at 1348 Lincoln Ave. is the soda fountain, “re-imagined,” says owner Alicia Surber Wong.
“We’re definitely hoping it’s going to bring a lot to Calistoga residents and the rest of Napa Valley,” she said.
A soda fountain will feature non-alcoholic drinks like chocolate egg creams, malts, seltzer drinks, fresh-pressed juices, coffee and teas. Special syrups will be made in-house.
“Technically, it will be casual, quick service,” Surber Wong said.
The place is intended to have a lively atmosphere and two, 10-foot ski-ball machines will be set up for free-play.
Surber Wong said the arcade will also have ski-ball tournaments.
The space was previously occupied by another store with a fun-filled theme, Chicken Scratch. Scratch opened in May 2014 and closed in April 2018. The store featured an eclectic array of antiques, jewelry, handmade items, clothing, and Zoltar, the Fortune Teller.
Initially, Cheer Bar will operate in about one-third of the space, and will include a cold kitchen offering salads and picnic items to-go.
The business will slowly expand to add more arcade games and more food items, Surber Wong said.
Cheer Bar will be open from 10 or 11 a.m. to 10 or 11 p.m., to give late night downtown customers an alternative. Being open later also might encourage people to linger in town longer.
“We’ll see what the town wants. We’re striving to create a fun place to hang out, and maybe have a late night snack. Something truly for all ages,” Surber Wong said.
She also emphasized “We’re trying not to cannibalize already existing businesses, but offer a lot of things to complement the town.”
Surber Wong is part of a family that has been in Calistoga for generations, she said. Previously, she worked in the wine industry at Sterling Vineyards, at Auberge du Soleil, and then spent 15 years in San Francisco. She’s now back in town and living on Fair Way.
“I can ride my bicycle to the shop,” she said.