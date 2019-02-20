Gustavo Rios has been appointed executive chef at Solbar at Solage Calistoga, the resort announced Tuesday.
Rios has more than 20 years of experience working at luxury properties and some of the best restaurants in the U.S., including a previous stint of seven years at Solbar where he mastered his culinary skills.
In 2010, the restaurant was awarded its first one-Michelin star rating and received the coveted award for seven consecutive years while chef Rios was on the team. During his time at Solbar, Rios advanced from chef de partie to executive sous chef and chef de cuisine.
Prior to his return to Solbar, Rios joined forces with Solbar veteran chef Brandon Sharp to create the concept for Calistoga-based French bistro, Evangeline where he also served as the executive chef and helped open the restaurant in 2015. He also held culinary leadership roles at Michelin star-rated, Bouchon Bistro in Yountville, The Inn at Little Washington in Virginia and at the award-winning Peninsula Beverly Hills.
“Solbar is home for me, and when this opportunity presented itself, it was an easy decision to return and further elevate the experience as one of the very best,” said Rios. “It is an honor to work with such an incredible team of culinary experts and I am excited to get back into the kitchen that taught me so much about creating thoughtful dishes that bring guests and neighbors together at our table.”