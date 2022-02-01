CHP: Driver hospitalized after car-truck collision north of Calistoga

A Sonoma man was hospitalized with major injuries Tuesday morning after his car struck a box truck head-on and tumbled down an embankment in rural northern Napa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 8:45 a.m. on Highway 29 north of Tubbs Lane, near Robert Louis Stevenson State Park and north of Calistoga, CHP said in a news release. Matthew R. Currier, 61, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The 2000 Ford Contour sedan Currier was driving in the southbound lane of Highway 29 entered a curve and crossed into the northbound lane, directly into the path of a 2020 Freightliner truck, according to the highway patrol.

Following the collision, the Ford went out of control and went down the road’s north embankment for about 75 feet, CHP said.

The 35-year-old Ukiah man who as at the wheel of the box truck was not injured in the wreck.