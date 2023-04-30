The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality in a motorcycle wreck Sunday afternoon in northern Napa County.
The crash was reported at 12:35 p.m. on Highway 29, near Mount St. Helena north of Calistoga, according to the CHP’s online incident log.
Further details were not immediately available.
