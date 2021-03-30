 Skip to main content
CHP: Hiker rescued on Oat Hill Mine Trail near Calistoga

A hiker suffered a medical emergency on Oat Hill Mine Trail on Monday and had to be rescued by helicopter.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter rescued an elderly hiker who suffered a medical emergency Monday afternoon a mile up on Oat Hill Mine Trail from Calistoga.

The male hiker was hoisted 125 feet in a rescue harness into the helicopter, then flown to a waiting AMR ambulance for transfer to a local hospital, the CHP said.

The CHP's Golden Gate Division helicopter is based at the Napa County Airport. The call on Oat Hill Mine Trail was supported by Napa County Fire and St. Helena Fire, the CHP said in a Facebook post.

