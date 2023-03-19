Updated at 1:16 p.m. Sunday — An earth slide has blocked both lanes of Highway 29 outside Calistoga, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log.

The incident was reported at 12:04 p.m. near the Tubbs Lane intersection, north of Calistoga. A blockage about 10 feet high on the southbound lane and 3 feet tall in the northbound direction was forcing drivers to turn around, CHP reported.

Highway 29 was closed in both directions from Tubbs Lane on north, and there was no immediate timetable for its reopening, a Calistoga Police dispatcher said.