CHP: Two injured after head-on crash near Calistoga

  • Updated

Two drivers were hospitalized, one with major injuries, after a head-on collision Wednesday morning outside Calistoga, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred at 6:55 a.m. on the Silverado Trail near Clover Flat Road, CHP’s Napa County bureau said in a news release. One driver, 22-year-old Javier Torres of Sonoma, suffered major injuries and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to the highway patrol.

Another AMR ambulance took the other motorist, 59-year-old Erik Kiser of Napa, to the Queen with moderate injuries.

According to CHP, Torres was driving south on Silverado Trail in a 2006 Toyota Corolla when his car crossed the center line into the path of Kiser, who was headed north in a 2018 Jeep Cherokee SUV. The impact caused Kiser’s Jeep to roll over on Silverado Trail’s east shoulder.

Firefighters extricated Torres from his car before he was taken to the hospital, CHP said.

