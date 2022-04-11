 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CHP: Two seriously injured in motorcycle-pickup collision near Calistoga

  • Updated
  • 0

Two Napa County residents were hospitalized with major injuries Saturday night after a collision involving the motorcycle they were riding and a pickup truck southeast of Calistoga, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At about 9:45 p.m., 56-year-old Marc Ferneau of Napa was heading south on Highway 29 north of Diamond Mountain Road at the controls of a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide, with 57-year-old Laura M. March of St. Helena as his passenger, according to a CHP news release.

As a 2021 Ford F-150 pickup approached in the northbound lane of Highway 29, the motorbike crossed the center line into the pickup’s path, leaving its driver unable to avoid a collision, the highway patrol reported. The Harley-Davidson struck the left front area of the Ford, and both Ferneau, who was not wearing a helmet, and March, who was helmeted, were thrown from the bike, according to CHP.

Both were hospitalized after the wreck, Ferneau at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and March at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

People are also reading…

The two occupants of the Ford pickup, Calistoga residents ages 69 and 66, were not injured in the wreck.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to CHP.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News