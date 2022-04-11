CHP: Two seriously injured in motorcycle-pickup collision near Calistoga

Two Napa County residents were hospitalized with major injuries Saturday night after a collision involving the motorcycle they were riding and a pickup truck southeast of Calistoga, the California Highway Patrol reported.
At about 9:45 p.m., 56-year-old Marc Ferneau of Napa was heading south on Highway 29 north of Diamond Mountain Road at the controls of a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide, with 57-year-old Laura M. March of St. Helena as his passenger, according to a CHP news release.
As a 2021 Ford F-150 pickup approached in the northbound lane of Highway 29, the motorbike crossed the center line into the pickup’s path, leaving its driver unable to avoid a collision, the highway patrol reported. The Harley-Davidson struck the left front area of the Ford, and both Ferneau, who was not wearing a helmet, and March, who was helmeted, were thrown from the bike, according to CHP.
Both were hospitalized after the wreck, Ferneau at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and March at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
The two occupants of the Ford pickup, Calistoga residents ages 69 and 66, were not injured in the wreck.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to CHP.
