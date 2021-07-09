Chris Kenefick named CEO, second-generation proprietor of Calistoga's Kenefick Ranch

Kenefick Ranch Vineyard & Winery, a family-owned and operated winery in Calistoga, has announced the appointment of Chris Kenefick, son of the late founder Dr. Tom Kenefick, as CEO and second-generation proprietor.

Chris, along with his sister Caitlin, grew up visiting and working on the 250-acre ranch, and watched their father build the award-winning vineyard and winery from the ground up.

“Caitlin and I are very committed to the property, the brand, and the continued success of what our dad started,” Chris said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to continuing to build off what our dad accomplished and take the vineyard and brand to the next level.”

Established in 1978, the vineyard began by primarily selling grapes to multiple labels including Caymus, Joseph Phelps, Shafer and Pride Mountain.