Churches in Calistoga offer online alternatives for celebrating Holy Week at home

Said Napoliello, “While we hold each other close through the increased use of technology, phone calls, and prayer, we are deeply saddened that the shelter-at-home restrictions have limited our ability to embrace the wider community, especially as we approach Easter, when our church usually bulges with neighbors, music, and lilies. Though the doors of St. Luke’s are closed, our hearts are open with gratitude for the efforts of community leaders, first responders, nonprofits, and workers providing essential services. We continue to pray for the well-being of our community.”

Father Angelito Peries of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Calistoga is referring his flock to St. Eugene’s Cathedral in Santa Rosa which has a YouTube channel for online worship including virtual daily bilingual Sunday, Holy Week, and Easter masses. Father Angelito stated, “Holy Week gives us new hope, and we must follow social distancing rules so as not to spread this virus to others. We pray for our first responders and dedicated healthcare workers. Remember that Jesus said there would be hardships, yet he urged his disciples to keep the faith. We may ask Jesus to give us strength now.” St. Eugene’s YouTube channel is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2ueqwT5jZngIWxq0ENTP4Q?fbclid=IwAR3-wggtcY4zBWvdB92KYYmzOAmIi7LRGwnOMuHgpgGElgin88ci9FxR2hE