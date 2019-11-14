The Calistoga City Council will hear a presentation from the Napa County Fairgrounds financing team and a property condition assessment at the next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Community Center, 1307 Washington St.
In August, the city reached an agreement with the county to purchase 34.3 acres of the fairgrounds property for $7.2 million. The deal is now in due diligence.
You have free articles remaining.
Also on Tuesday, the city will consider approving site plans for Logvy Park improvements to include picnic and play areas, and bocce courts. Estimated cost of the project is $400,000. The city has already budgeted $100,000, and if successful in obtaining grants, the project shortfall will be approximately $100,000 and would be included in next year’s budget request for council consideration.