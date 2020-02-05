Calistogans Sabrina Wells, Fernando Rios and Christopher Duran were presented Certificates of Achievement by Mayor Chris Canning on Feb. 4 for their exemplary participation in The Boys & Girls Club of Calistoga.
Christopher Duran is also a member of STEM, and Sabrina Wells was also named The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga 2020’s Youth of the Year in January.
Wells spoke about overcoming her struggle with her parent's divorce, her experience as a lifeguard at the community pool, and volunteering with the Calistoga Rotary and other community service. She said, "I'm content with myself and realize limits are just illusions."
Rios was also awarded a certificate, but was not able to attend the meeting.
Mayor Canning said these youth are "Shining examples of what The Boys & Girls Club means to the community."