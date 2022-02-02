City of Calistoga adds new Capital Improvements tracking system

The City of Calistoga has updated its website with a dynamic tracking system for Capital Improvement Projects, which provides greater ease and transparency for viewing the progress of every project on the schedule.

The detailed, color-coded spreadsheets list each project’s progress month by month, estimated cost, bid status, and other relevant information. Spreadsheets are broken down by projects for the current year, and those on the 10-year outlook.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

It’s important to note that not every project on the list has been approved by the city. Some are conceptual projects still in the discussion stage, said Public Works Director Derek Rayner in a presentation to the City Council on Tuesday.

“It’s difficult to project 10 years out, but it’s a start,” he said. “It will hopefully be a useful tool for making projections in the future.”

The council agreed that the system will aid in future goal-setting discussions and budget-making decisions.

“Although some projects are part of a wish list, it helps us see the big picture,” said Councilmember Don Williams.

The City currently has 44 CIP projects on the books, including four that have been recently added; the pavement of Washington Street from Berry Street to Lincoln Avenue; a sewer transmission main extension Anna to Lincoln to Brannan; a recycled water line at 400 Silverado Trail; and the recently approved modular building for Parks & Recreation.

The 10-year outlook includes streets, bike and pedestrian improvements, parks and building projects; and water and wastewater projects.

The status of all 44 projects are available and updated on the City’s website ci.calistoga.ca.us/home. Click City Hall, Departments, Public Works.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.