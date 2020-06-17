City of Calistoga adopts budget with cuts and concessions

Calistoga City officials have come to agreement on a budget for the coming year, by bargaining for pay freezes, cutting department expenditures, and postponing capital improvement projects.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has slashed city TOT revenue with a $4 million loss expected through August, the FY 2020/2021 budget process started in March, and talks continued in two public meetings, and in private negotiations with city employee representatives.
Year-end estimates put the general fund at $5 million, with revenue expected to be about $8 million including $1 million in transfers into the general fund. The three largest revenue streams for the city are sales tax, at 30%, property tax, at 10%, and TOT (hotel tax) is normally is about 50 percent. TOT revenue is now at about 27%. The city is also expecting about a 28% drop in property tax revenue.
“So you can see how the pandemic is affecting us,” said Gloria Leon, the city’s administrative services director.
Actual dollars from TOT have dropped by 48%. A normal year might bring in $6 million; however, that number is now projected at $2.3 million, based on information from Visit Napa Valley. But while July’s TOT is expected to be at about 10%, next June is projected to be up to 75% of normal revenue income.
To deal with the losses, city department heads have revised expenditures, and have brought down costs by 9 percent, or $900,000.
In bargaining with employee groups, concessions were made across the board, with a 3% cost of living increase suspended; 5-step increases have been frozen; and city employees are expected to take eight hours of furlough.
In addition, city employees are giving up car allowances and technical stipends have been suspended. Additionally, unfulfilled vacancies within all departments will remain vacant for the coming year.
The total overall concessions from employees come to $1.7 million. With department vacancies, at 17 percent, the number is well above the state’s recommended 10%.
Pensions are safe, Leon said, with current obligations being met. In the past, when revenues were larger, the city has made $1 million payments, which leaves the city in good standing.
The city has also saved about $9.6 million by postponing capital improvement projects.
Impact fees are expected to bring in nearly $1 million, which will contribute to general fund projects, and revenue should be about $13.6 by the end of the year, Leon said.
Each year since 2014, the city has met its goal of 50% in General Fund reserves. The coming year will see about 22.7% in reserves, but that is still up from the 20% the city council requested from staff.
“This reserve has allowed us to weather the situation we’re in now,” said Mayor Chris Canning.
