City of Calistoga adopts budget with cuts and concessions

In bargaining with employee groups, concessions were made across the board, with a 3% cost of living increase suspended; 5-step increases have been frozen; and city employees are expected to take eight hours of furlough.

In addition, city employees are giving up car allowances and technical stipends have been suspended. Additionally, unfulfilled vacancies within all departments will remain vacant for the coming year.

The total overall concessions from employees come to $1.7 million. With department vacancies, at 17 percent, the number is well above the state’s recommended 10%.

Pensions are safe, Leon said, with current obligations being met. In the past, when revenues were larger, the city has made $1 million payments, which leaves the city in good standing.

The city has also saved about $9.6 million by postponing capital improvement projects.

Impact fees are expected to bring in nearly $1 million, which will contribute to general fund projects, and revenue should be about $13.6 by the end of the year, Leon said.

Each year since 2014, the city has met its goal of 50% in General Fund reserves. The coming year will see about 22.7% in reserves, but that is still up from the 20% the city council requested from staff.

“This reserve has allowed us to weather the situation we’re in now,” said Mayor Chris Canning.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

