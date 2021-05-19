City of Calistoga advances wireless ordinance

The issue is technical and complicated, and laid out for the city in a 55-page staff report. The ordinance “very clearly permits requirements, exemptions, application processes and ground rules for all parties and standard conditions of approval. One of the more interesting parts is it gives the city a say in preferred location, configuration, and concealment of telecom towers and equipment," staff said.

On Tuesday the council voted 3-1 on the first reading of the ordinance, with Mayor Chris Canning recusing himself as he is also CEO of Illumination Technologies California, a telecommunications company.

Several residents voiced objection to a lack of public notice on the ordinance, and expressed concern over health issues associated with cell towers.

Several objections were also raised by members of the Napa Neighborhood Association for Safe Technology/Napa County Progressive Alliance, including the city attorney’s telecom law expertise in drafting the ordinance, and a conflict of interest with Mayor Canning.

Councilmember Don Williams cast a dissenting vote against going forward with the ordinance, saying he was not prepared to approve the ordinance without more education and public input.