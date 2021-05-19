City of Calistoga advances wireless ordinance

After much discussion, the City Council on Tuesday advanced a wireless ordinance aimed at providing the city with more control over future wireless facility applications.
With minor adjustments to the first reading of the ordinance, the second reading could be scheduled as soon as the next city council meeting in two weeks.
On April 14, the Planning Commission unanimously agreed on an ordinance that will allow the City to regulate permit requirements, indicate where wireless companies can place facilities, and exercise discretion over design features including height limits, concealment of towers and equipment, and tower clusters.
The ordinance shares similarities with other North Bay municipalities.
“This is something most jurisdictions should have on the books,” said Zac Tusinger, Planning and Building Director and acting City Manager, at the planning meeting.
The move comes as the City prepares to comply with frequently evolving federal regulations for use permits from telecommunications companies.
Assistant City Attorney Denise Bazzano said that technology and federal regulations have evolved, and in the absence of local regulations the city is left without control and discretion over telecom applications.
The issue is technical and complicated, and laid out for the city in a 55-page staff report. The ordinance “very clearly permits requirements, exemptions, application processes and ground rules for all parties and standard conditions of approval. One of the more interesting parts is it gives the city a say in preferred location, configuration, and concealment of telecom towers and equipment," staff said.
On Tuesday the council voted 3-1 on the first reading of the ordinance, with Mayor Chris Canning recusing himself as he is also CEO of Illumination Technologies California, a telecommunications company.
Several residents voiced objection to a lack of public notice on the ordinance, and expressed concern over health issues associated with cell towers.
Several objections were also raised by members of the Napa Neighborhood Association for Safe Technology/Napa County Progressive Alliance, including the city attorney’s telecom law expertise in drafting the ordinance, and a conflict of interest with Mayor Canning.
Councilmember Don Williams cast a dissenting vote against going forward with the ordinance, saying he was not prepared to approve the ordinance without more education and public input.
Councilmember Gary Kraus, pointed out that the ordinance has been more than a year in the planning, and there have been opportunities for the public to comment, including at the planning meeting in April.
“This wasn’t done in a vacuum,” he said.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Would-be home invaders struck a home that had been turned into a cannabis growing operation on Pelleria Drive.
A woman was arrested after demanding money and threatening a clerk at a south Napa gas station.
Napa Police responded to a report of a disturbance involving a knife at a residence on the 3500 block of Idlewild Avenue in north Napa.
American Canyon police watched an area that has experienced a series of catalytic converter thefts and arrested some possible thieves.
A confrontation led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault, according to Napa Police.
A two-vehicle collision in American Canyon injured one driver and resulted in the other's arrest on a felony drunken driving allegation, autho…
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Sonoma and Napa counties teamed up to apprehend a residential burglary suspect who rammed an American Can…
A 30-year-old Vallejo woman was being held at the Napa County jail as a suspect in garage and RV burglaries in north Napa.
Napa Police reported stopping a vehicle on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue that was the subject of a felony warrant for involvement in a side s…
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.