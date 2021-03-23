City of Calistoga annual budget workshop set for March 25

The City of Calistoga will meet for its annual budget goal-setting study session Thursday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The purpose of the study session is to review the goals, objectives and priority projects established by the City Council for Fiscal Year 2020/2021 and update as necessary for FY 2021/22 reflecting current conditions associated with the continued COVID-19 pandemic and desired community-based priorities and objectives, and to provide direction to staff for Council consideration and adoption on April 6.

There will also be an opportunity for councilmembers to make suggestions on work activities or specific budget requests for Council discussion.

The agenda (https://www.ci.calistoga.ca.us/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/4531/) includes a list of goals and projects.