City of Calistoga appoints housing, green committee members
City Council

Out of a surprising number of applicants, the City of Calistoga has chosen five residents to serve on the Calistoga Citizen Advisory Committee on Housing. They are Lana Richardson, Laurel Rios, Cathy Schwamberger, David Shaw, and Laurel Gourd.

Mayor Chris Canning said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting he was encouraged by the 19 applicants who applied for the voluntary positions. He said he spent time conducting half-hour interviews with a majority of the applicants and getting to know them.

“Thank you to anyone who puts themselves out there to serve their community,” he said.

Due to ongoing housing challenges, the city has reestablished a Housing Subcommittee, and will also form a Citizen Advisory Committee on Housing.

Canning and Councilmember Lisa Gift will serve on the subcommittee, addressing the community's existing and future housing needs, investigating and vetting strategic housing proposals and opportunities that would further the objectives of City Council. It is a non-decision-making committee.

As the City is preparing to embark on an anticipated 18-month-long project to develop a new Housing Element of the General Plan, the Advisory Committee would serve as a sounding board to discuss ideas and concerns related to housing with City staff and the City's to-be-hired consultant for the project.

The Advisory Committee may also help with community outreach during development of the Housing Element in the General Plan.

The City Council also on Tuesday announced the members chosen to serve on the recently revived the Calistoga Green Committee, The Green Committee, to be comprised of members Millie Pease, John Gleazer, Antoinette Mailliard, Kate Stanley, and June Knoblich.

The Green Committee will serve to advise the City Council on matters relating to policies and programs regarding the Calistoga Climate Action Plan, and help the city work towards sustainable programs.

The Green Committee was originally established by the City in 2011, and was not formally disbanded, but meetings grew more infrequent and the last one was held in late 2015. The Committee also played a large role in the plastic bag ban.

Councilmember Gary Kraus, who also serves on the Napa Valley Climate Action Committee, encouraged new committee members to show leadership and “Come back and make us feel a little uncomfortable,” with regards to possible new ordinances, including gas-powered leaf blowers.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

