City of Calistoga appoints housing, green committee members

Out of a surprising number of applicants, the City of Calistoga has chosen five residents to serve on the Calistoga Citizen Advisory Committee on Housing. They are Lana Richardson, Laurel Rios, Cathy Schwamberger, David Shaw, and Laurel Gourd.

Mayor Chris Canning said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting he was encouraged by the 19 applicants who applied for the voluntary positions. He said he spent time conducting half-hour interviews with a majority of the applicants and getting to know them.

“Thank you to anyone who puts themselves out there to serve their community,” he said.

Due to ongoing housing challenges, the city has reestablished a Housing Subcommittee, and will also form a Citizen Advisory Committee on Housing.

Canning and Councilmember Lisa Gift will serve on the subcommittee, addressing the community's existing and future housing needs, investigating and vetting strategic housing proposals and opportunities that would further the objectives of City Council. It is a non-decision-making committee.