City of Calistoga approves $1M backup credit due to potential COVID-19 fallout

Just in case of financial crisis, the City of Calistoga is making a minimal investment on a $1 million line of credit, should the need arise.

Since the onset COVID-19 restrictions on hotel stays, and the opening and closing mandates for businesses, the city is experiencing better TOT (hotel tax) collection than anticipated, “But we don’t really know what’s going to happen going forward. We just want to be nimble and flexible,” said City Manager Mike Kirn at Tuesday’s city council meeting. “It’s really just an insurance policy in case we need it.”

City staff has projected a general fund balance of $2.3 million by June 30, 2021 and does not anticipate a shortfall in steady cash flow.

“We probably have enough to pay expenses for the next 10-11 months, and probably won’t need it, but it will be there just in case,” said City Administrative Director Gloria Leon.

For a $350 filing fee, Westamerica Bank has offered the city a line of credit not to exceed $1 million with an interest rate of 5.5% per year. Interest rates would only take place should the city need the funds, and the rate does not apply to the principal amount.

Any drawdown of the line of credit would need to be paid back by Aug. 31, 2021.