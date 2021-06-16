City of Calistoga approves budget, return to normalcy anticipated

Chamber of Commerce

The biggest obstacle during the budget talks had been over the city’s contract with the Chamber of Commerce.

The pandemic took a huge bite out of Calistoga’s budget last year, and the city reduced the contract by about $100,000. The renewed contract brings the payment back up to $406,000 for destination marketing and promotional services for the coming year.

Councilmember Williams has expressed his objection over funds spent marketing the town when it is already a known destination. He also provided a separate document to the meeting’s agenda, addressing sustainable tourism and issues around maintaining small-town character.

Calistoga Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bruce Kyse provided the council with a presentation on Tuesday outlining the organization’s accountability and specific marketing strategies. He said marketing directly drives the city’s TOT revenue, and enumerated the many services the contract provides including operating the Welcome Center, managing and coordinating events such as Harvest Table and the Lighted Tractor Parade.