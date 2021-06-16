City of Calistoga approves budget, return to normalcy anticipated

Calistoga officials are expecting a return to normal financial times in the coming year, though councilmembers approved a somewhat conservative budget on Tuesday.
The current year is expected to end with a General Fund balance of $4.2 million. With operating expenses at $12.5 million, however, they exceed revenue projections by about $1.7 million and will be met with reserve funds.
The city’s financial situation looks pretty good overall, said Gloria Leon, the city’s administrative director, adding that in April the city took in $600,000 in transient occupancy tax (TOT), the largest amount for that month since 2000.
The city is anticipating development impact fees of $1.6 million from the 400 Silverado Trail single-family residences, Silverado Terrace, and two single-family residences.
Staff is also conservatively estimating TOT at 42% of the city’s revenue, with about $5 million more expected.
With the exception of the 50% General Fund reserve, at 33% for the coming year, the proposed budget meets and/or exceeds all of the city council’s established goals and policies, staff said.
The budget passed 3-1, with Councilmember Don Williams maintaining his position against fully funding the city's contract with the Chamber of Commerce. Councilmember Lisa Gift was absent.
City staffing
In budget talks earlier this year, councilmembers approved funding three new full-time firefighting positions plus a seasonal position, and supplemental retirement reserves for keeping the police and fire department competitive in staff recruitment and retention. The council also supported hiring a police lieutenant, an additional full-time police dispatcher, and a code enforcement officer. It's possible grant money could cover the dispatcher position.
Four other vacancies will also be filled including assistant/associate planner; assistant/associate engineer; recreation coordinator; and an accounting assistant be converted from part-time to full-time. The part-time recreation coordinator will also be converted to full-time. The code enforcement officer and maintenance tech I and utility operator positions will remain vacant.
Capital Improvements
General Fund expenditures include $1.8 million in capital projects, about $572,000 of which will be covered by grants. The most expensive project is road repair, at $900,000. To the greatest extent possible, the projects are relying on one-time impact and connection fee revenues.
The cease-and-desist order from the state related to the wastewater treatment operations will result in several million dollars of capital improvement and a major commitment of staff time.
Chamber of Commerce
The biggest obstacle during the budget talks had been over the city’s contract with the Chamber of Commerce.
The pandemic took a huge bite out of Calistoga’s budget last year, and the city reduced the contract by about $100,000. The renewed contract brings the payment back up to $406,000 for destination marketing and promotional services for the coming year.
Councilmember Williams has expressed his objection over funds spent marketing the town when it is already a known destination. He also provided a separate document to the meeting’s agenda, addressing sustainable tourism and issues around maintaining small-town character.
Calistoga Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bruce Kyse provided the council with a presentation on Tuesday outlining the organization’s accountability and specific marketing strategies. He said marketing directly drives the city’s TOT revenue, and enumerated the many services the contract provides including operating the Welcome Center, managing and coordinating events such as Harvest Table and the Lighted Tractor Parade.
Williams said he would concede his position if two suggestions were included into the scope of the work the chamber does; emphasizing Calistoga’s small town character, and making explicit the principle of sustainable tourism.
“I’m not talking about any added activity, but embracing the principles,” he said.
Councilmember Gary Kraus questioned how those principles could be quantified, and he said he felt uncomfortable adding changes to the contract at the last minute.
Mayor Chris Canning asked Williams to reconsider his position by saying the contract is only 3% of the entire budget.
