City of Calistoga approves gas station ban

The City of Calistoga has adopted an ordinance banning future gas stations within city limits.

On Tuesday, the city council unanimously agreed with the planning commission’s decision Nov. 17 to allow for the continued operation of the city’s three existing gas stations, but to prohibit future fossil fuel gas stations.

The measure is an effort to reduce emissions and comply with upcoming city and state mandates.

The measure also provides incentives to modernize operations to existing stations, including charging stations for zero-emission vehicles.

Similar measures have already been passed by the cities of American Canyon and Petaluma.

The city is also actively looking for funding to potentially add extra charging stations around town, in particular at the public parking areas, and potentially at the Community Center. 

In November, planning commissioners voted 4-1 to recommend the city council approve the ordinance. Commissioner Alissa McNair cast the dissenting vote.

