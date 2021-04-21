City of Calistoga approves Housing Subcommittee

Due to ongoing housing challenges, the City of Calistoga has reestablished a Housing Subcommittee, and will also form a Citizen Advisory Committee on Housing.
Mayor Chris Canning and Councilmember Lisa Gift will serve on the subcommittee, addressing the community's existing and future housing needs, investigating and vetting strategic housing proposals and opportunities that would further the objectives of City Council. It is a non-decision making committee.
At various times over the last decade there have been periodic and temporary ad hoc council subcommittees on housing issues, on which Canning has previously served.
The Citizen Advisory Committee on Housing will consist of five Calistoga residents. As the City is preparing to embark on an anticipated 18-month-long project to develop a new Housing Element of the General Plan, the Advisory Committee would serve as a sounding board to discuss ideas and concerns related to housing with City staff and the City's to-be-hired consultant for the project.
The Advisory Committee may also help with community outreach during development of the Housing Element in the General Plan. From an organizational standpoint, the Housing Advisory Committee would function in a similar manner as the Active Transportation Advisory Committee and the newly formed Green Committee.
The City will be looking for candidates to serve on the Housing Advisory Committee in the near future.
