After the retirement of long-time Public Works Administrator Louise Harrison, the city is taking advantage of the vacancy to reclassify the position with significantly expanded and more technical duties, the city council agreed on Tuesday.
The new job of human resources/finance specialist will operate within the city manager’s department. The pay range is $72,400-$88,000 per year. As the new position includes funds allocated for a previously unfilled part-time position in the department, there is no additional financial impact to the city, according to the staff report.
A dissenting vote was cast by council member Don Williams, who questioned the rate of pay for the position, saying the city should test the job market by first offering the position at a lower salary rate.
City Manager Mike Kirn and Mayor Chris Canning explained that advertising or hiring someone with that job classification at a lower rate would cause issues with the public workers union.
Also on Tuesday, the council gave final approval for a shade structure at the community pool. Purchase and installation of the structure is $40,200.
Given that the 10-year-old pool sits in nearly full sun most of the day, with summer temperatures reaching into the high 90s during peak months, the shade structure was deemed necessary.