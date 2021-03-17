City of Calistoga approves parade and event dates for 2021

A year after the cancellation of all parades and events due to the pandemic, a new 2021 Parade/Event Schedule has been approved by the City of Calistoga.

All events and parades are still contingent upon allowable circumstances.

On Tuesday, the council said it anticipates receiving requests for the following annual parades and events to be held during the year 2021:

The Napa County Fourth of July Parade; Harvest Table on Sept 12; Calistoga Lions Club Annual Halloween Parade Oct. 31; the Chamber of Commerce Holiday Village Dec. 3; and the Chamber of Commerce Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade on Dec. 4.

Tentative dates also include the Calistoga High School Annual Homecoming Parade on Oct. 8; and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Procession on Dec. 9.

