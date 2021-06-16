 Skip to main content
City of Calistoga approves road repair, Washington Street stop signs

City of Calistoga approves road repair, Washington Street stop signs

Road repair

Road repairs set for Calistoga in the coming year include Washington, Cedar, Berry and Grant Streets, and adding two stop signs at Washington and Lake Streets.

 Weekly Calistogan file photo

Numerous road repair projects throughout Calistoga are slated to start in July and continue into next August, as approved by the city on Tuesday.

Projects include Cedar Street beginning at Spring Street and ending at Lincoln Avenue; Berry Street beginning at the Berry Bridge and ending at Foothill Boulevard; Grant Street beginning at Garnet Creek Court and ending at the city limits; Washington Street beginning at North Oak and ending at Berry Street; and the Silverado Trail crosswalk and HAWK Signal between Solage and 400 Silverado Trail (Four Seasons).

Road work previously approved includes Lake Street starting at Grant Street and ending at Lincoln Avenue; Silverado Trail within the city limits; and the new traffic signal at Petrified Forest Road and Foothill Boulevard.

Washington Street stop sign

At a recommendation from Calistoga’s Active Transportation Advisory Commission (ATAC), the city also approved adding two stop signs at the intersection of Washington and Lake Streets. The intersection currently has one stop sign on Lake Street.

The intersection is a key route to Logvy Park from the surrounding neighborhoods, and without a stop sign at the intersection, crossing Washington Street going to or from the park can be hazardous, even with the existing crosswalk markings, staff said. The crosswalk at this intersection is the primary route for students on foot and on bikes to access the high school from Washington Street neighborhood.

The intersection is frequently cited by the ATAC as one of the more challenging intersections in town for pedestrians, cyclists, and indeed vehicular traffic. Residents regularly comment to ATAC on the need for additional traffic control measures at that intersection, staff said.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018.

