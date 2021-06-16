City of Calistoga approves road repair, Washington Street stop signs

Numerous road repair projects throughout Calistoga are slated to start in July and continue into next August, as approved by the city on Tuesday.

Projects include Cedar Street beginning at Spring Street and ending at Lincoln Avenue; Berry Street beginning at the Berry Bridge and ending at Foothill Boulevard; Grant Street beginning at Garnet Creek Court and ending at the city limits; Washington Street beginning at North Oak and ending at Berry Street; and the Silverado Trail crosswalk and HAWK Signal between Solage and 400 Silverado Trail (Four Seasons).

Road work previously approved includes Lake Street starting at Grant Street and ending at Lincoln Avenue; Silverado Trail within the city limits; and the new traffic signal at Petrified Forest Road and Foothill Boulevard.

Washington Street stop sign

At a recommendation from Calistoga’s Active Transportation Advisory Commission (ATAC), the city also approved adding two stop signs at the intersection of Washington and Lake Streets. The intersection currently has one stop sign on Lake Street.